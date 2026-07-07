PM Modi's Indonesia visit: Rare earths, key minerals, BrahMos, maritime security among big gains for India

PM Modi met and held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed strategic ties, signed agreements and pledged for cooperation in various sectors like defence, security, minerals, space and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Monday after which he met and held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday. While addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi underscored the deepening bilateral ties between India and Indonesia, describing the growing partnership as a "new golden chapter" that holds significant promise for the 21st century.

Towards a stronger India-Indonesia ties!



PM @narendramodi held official talks with President @prabowo at Istana Merdeka, Jakarta.



The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security,… pic.twitter.com/LXYJqnP0Nk — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

This July 6-8 visit, undertaken at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marks PM Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian archipelago. The two leaders held bilateral and delegation level talks and signed 20 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation.

Held productive discussions with President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka in Jakarta. Over the past few years, India-Indonesia relations have acquired new momentum and greater depth. Today’s talks covered various subjects such as trade, human development, agriculture, food… pic.twitter.com/FvVqXEpDDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

In a post on X, the MEA said, "The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries."

PM Modi's visit to Indonesia is expected to have big outcomes for both the nations, sources told ANI.

India pledged to invest in manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia to strengthen critical mineral supply chain.

India and Indonesia are set to jointly develop Sabang port which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project, as per the sources.

India will support development of Indonesia specific EVMs to help transition the world's third-largest democracy from its traditional single-day paper ballot system to digital voting for its 2029 elections.

Among the 20 MoUs, some of them are:

MoU on Cooperation in the field of Minerals and Technology of Steel Supply Chain: Promotes investments in the mineral and mining sector. Improve access to advanced extraction and processing technologies. Encourages joint studies and projects. Strengthens critical mineral supply chains.

The outcomes from this visit are comprehensive, substantive and futuristic.



The India-Indonesia friendship will keep scaling new heights in the years to come. https://t.co/5o3XGTWlD8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2026

Extension of MoU and Implementation Arrangement on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation: Strengthens cooperation between Coast Guards of two countries. Improves coordination in maritime domain awareness, search and rescue and capacity building. Promotes safety and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

MoU between Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltds., and PT PERMINAS on development of rare earth magnets: Advances cooperation in rare earths and critical minerals. Diversification of supply chain in rare earths and critical minerals.

Cooperation on BrahMos System: Demonstrates the capability of Indian defense industry. Strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat and boosts indigenous defence manufacturing.

Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement: Boosts India's defense exports and Make-in-India for the world. Enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities. Strengthens India's indigenous missile development ecosystem.

PM Modi confirmed that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will assist in the exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes and help in the capacity building of Indonesia's space sector.