PM Modi’s gold, fuel remark sparks political row; DK Shivakumar questions high petrol, diesel prices

PM Modi's appeal to reduce consumption of petrol and diesel and not buy gold for a year has sparked political row as the Opposition has been angered. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has questioned the rising petrol, diesel and gold prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several appeals to citizens to reduce petrol, diesel consumption, and pushed for work from home in public and private offices while also urging citizens to not invest in gold and avoid buying it. His appeals have come in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, which has triggered an energy crisis. The opposition has, however, accused PM Modi of the gold rates and petrol diesel price hike.

DK Shivakumar accused Modi govt of price rise

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday took a dig at PM Modi gold appeal and to reduce fuel consumption and asked Modi to reveal who was responsible for rising gold price and petrol diesel price increase.

“The Prime Minister, who has advised people not to buy gold and reduce fuel consumption, should also explain why the prices have risen and who is responsible for it,” the Deputy Chief Minister told presspersons here. “Can you ask people celebrating weddings not to buy gold? He gives advice. During COVID-19, he asked people to light lamps and clap. Did that solve problems? During hardship or happiness, people take loans against gold.”

On Modi’s advise to the public to use public transport, Shivakumar said that the Narendra Modi should first give this advise to Union government officials. “Let him instruct his own Cabinet Ministers in this regard. We must first practise what we preach before sending a message to the common people. Let the sacrifice first begin with Central Ministers, Union government officials, officials in BJP-governed States, their party legislators, leaders, and workers. Then let them advise others to sacrifice,” he remarked.

Modi’s appeal to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the nation was regarding measures to curb the consumption of gold, diesel, and petrol, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, and shift to natural farming.

Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border,” the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.

The Prime Minister further encouraged citizens to expand the use of electric vehicles, shift freight transport to rail, and reinstate work-from-home practices that were common during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them,” he said.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.