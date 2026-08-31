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PM Modi's gives peace message to Putin on Ukraine at SCO meet: 'Move From Endless War To End Of War'

PM Modi’s message for peace comes at a time when the US-Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to pose challenges to global geopolitics and supply chains.

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Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 10:04 PM IST

PM Modi's gives peace message to Putin on Ukraine at SCO meet: 'Move From Endless War To End Of War'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. (Photo/ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek and told the Russian President that India supports all efforts towards peace in Ukraine and urged for an end to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, saying that every day spent in conflict sets humanity back.

"Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war and an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with Putin.

"We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," PM Modi said.

"A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India's message. The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message- the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you," PM Modi added.

India has consistently maintained a principled and visionary diplomatic posture on the conflict in Ukraine, consistently championing dialogue and peaceful resolution while steadfastly upholding its independent foreign policy path.

Notably, during the last SCO Summit in Samarkand in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had said "Today's era is not an era of war."

According to TASS, Putin met PM Modi at the Aksakal Meeting Room at the Bishkek Ala Archa State Residence. The Russian president was accompanied by a delegation that included ministers and other senior Russian officials.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin noted that relations between Russia and India were continuing to grow stronger.

Translating President Putin's words, a translator said, "...I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership. Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us. I am very grateful to you for that."

Russia remains one of India's key strategic partners, particularly in the defence and energy sectors.

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