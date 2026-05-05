PM Modi's first statement on Iranian attack on UAE's Fujairah injuring three Indian nationals: 'Strongly condemn'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Iranian attack on Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE. Three Indian nationals were injured after a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone on May 4,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Iranian attack on Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE. Three Indian nationals were injured after a fire broke out at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone on May 4, following a drone attack from Iran. PM Modi also reiterated India's solidarity with UAE and urged for regional peace.

On X, he wrote, "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable. India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security.'

MEA condemns the attack, called it 'unacceptable'

Earlier, India Ministry of External affairs, said the attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) is "unacceptable".

In a statement, they called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. The statement posted by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, which read, "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. India continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation, so that peace and stability ay be restored across West Asia. We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues.

05 May 2026."