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PM Modi's first reaction to US-Iran peace agreement: 'Freedom of navigation be ensured'

PM Modi welcomed the US-Iran peace agreement set to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland. Here's what he said. How does it impact India?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

PM Modi's first reaction to US-Iran peace agreement: 'Freedom of navigation be ensured'
PM Modi reacts to US-Iran peace agreement( File/photo)
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The United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement scheduled to be signed on June 19, 2026, in Switzerland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the understanding between the nations which have been at war since February 28, 2026. PM Modi stressed the need to restore freedom of navigation and commerce, saying he looks forward to being resolved through a sustainable final agreement.

PM Modi welcomes US-Iran peace agreement

In a post on X on Monday, PM Modi said: "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement."

What is the US-Iran peace deal? How does it impact India?

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Washington and Tehran announced the peace agreement that would bring "peace and security" to West Asia and facilitate the reopening of the critical energy chokepoint Strait of Hormuz. Following the announcement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the peace deal and outlined Tehran's conditions for moving forward with negotiations. Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony would take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding would be released publicly. He stated that Iran would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

Key terms per the Iranian agency Mehr include a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. There would be a complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It also includes the US withdrawal of forces around Iran, suspension of oil sanctions and release of $24bn frozen Iranian assets during 60-day talks. 

As the US-Iran peace deal progresses, it will have direct impacts on India, like economic relief, as the Strait of Hormuz caused 'serious economic disruption'. It will help stabilise crude oil prices and shipping costs as India imports over 85% of its oil, much via Hormuz. The reopening of Hormuz will reduce insurance costs, shipping delays, and inflation risks for India. With no military interferences, less conflict in West Asia it will provide safer conditions for 9+ million Indians in the Gulf, and less disruption risk.

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