PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

PM Modi has given his first reaction to Union Budget 2026. On his X, he wrote, 'The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.'

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 02:13 PM IST

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
PM Modi has given his first reaction to Union Budget 2026. On his X, he wrote, 'The Union Budget reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.'

Watch:

 

