INDIA

PM Modi's FIRST reaction to record-breaking voter turnout in Bihar: 'Delivered a 65-volt shock...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd in Bettiah where praised voters for turning out in huge numbers. Read here to know what he said.

ANI

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

At an election rally in Bettiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the crowd, expressing his gratitude for the "record-breaking" turnout.

He said, "In the first phase of elections, you have broken all records. You have broken all records since independence..."

PM Modi praised the high voter turnout in the first phase of polling, saying it had delivered a "65-volt shock" to those who represented "jungle raj."

"Bihar has done wonders in the first phase of voting. In the first phase, the jungle raj folks have been dealt a 65-volt shock. Everywhere, the discussion is that Bihar's youth have chosen development, have chosen NDA. Bihar's sisters and daughters have also ensured NDA's record victory," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA.

"The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

On Thursday, the first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully with a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history in assembly polls.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts, and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

The first phase decided the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) secured 43 seats, the BJP secured 74, the RJD secured 75 seats, and the Congress secured 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
