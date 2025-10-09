Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi's FIRST reaction on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan first phase agreement, says, 'Reflection of PM Netanyahu...'

PM Modi welcomes the agreement on first phase of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and hopes for hostage releases.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan first phase agreement, says, 'Reflection of PM Netanyahu...'
PM Modi welcomes the agreement on first phase of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and hopes for hostage releases. On X, he wrote, We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."

Earlier US President Donald Trump announced that both Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan and confirmed the release of all hostages. He also thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for the "historic and unprecedented event."

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday (local time).

 

