Only Bollywood film produced by Ratan Tata bombed at box office, even Amitabh Bachchan couldn't save it, earned just...
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals he's jealous of 20-year-old college dropouts due to...
PM Modi's FIRST reaction on US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan first phase agreement, says, 'Reflection of PM Netanyahu...'
Janhvi Kapoor has no plans to marry Shikhar Pahariya? Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress says 'jab aise sawal unke baare me...'
This is world’s longest railway platform, longer than many Olympic tracks, not in China, Singapore, US, or Japan, it's located in...
Cough syrup row: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maker of Coldrif syrup, arrested over child deaths
Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar who shot himself dead, named top IPS, IAS officers in 9 page suicide note, wife files complaint against DGP
Did Malaika Arora react to Arbaaz Khan's baby girl? Her comment on Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals...
Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'
'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough
INDIA
PM Modi welcomes the agreement on first phase of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and hopes for hostage releases.
PM Modi welcomes the agreement on first phase of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and hopes for hostage releases. On X, he wrote, We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace."
Earlier US President Donald Trump announced that both Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of a Gaza peace plan and confirmed the release of all hostages. He also thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for the "historic and unprecedented event."
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday (local time).