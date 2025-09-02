Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Ever wondered why airplanes are white? Here’s the real reason

Kullu Landslide: Terrifying Video of a building on a hillside collapsing, along with trees and debris goes viral - WATCH

Will Donald Trump impose 200% tariffs on drugs soon? How will US patients and Indian pharmaceutical firms suffer?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal says her home is grander than 7-star hotels, with one floor just for clothes, calls it ‘heaven on earth’, watch

What is Vikram? India's first fully indigenous 32-bit chip built by ISRO lab, presented to PM Modi at Semicon India 2025

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have perfect answer to THESE common questions, to make you ace Interviews like a PRO

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals you can’t miss

From Ananya Panday’s Naan to Alia Bhatt’s Spaghetti: Celeb-approved cheat meals

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce, reveals his sweet nickname for her

Dhanashree Verma says she is 'in touch' with Yuzvendra Chahal post-divorce

Meet woman, 'daughter of elephants', India’s first lady mahout, who was conferred with the Padma Shri for..., her name is...

Meet woman daughter of elephants India’s first lady mahout who was conferred...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

PM Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and RJD over abusive remarks directed at his mother.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress while referring to the derogatory remarks passed against him and his mother during an event of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week.

The Prime Minister said that the abusive remarks were not just an insult to his mother, but of all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress: PM Modi

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited under the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha.

He congratulated CM Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government over the inauguration of the scheme and termed it a "wonderful initiative". PM Modi asserted that a major basis of India's development is the empowerment of the country's women.

"I congratulate the mothers and sisters of Bihar for Jeevika Sahakari Sangh and also congratulate Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA government of Bihar for this wonderful initiative. A major basis of India's development is the empowerment of its women, and to empower women, it is essential that all kinds of difficulties are removed from their lives. That is why we are doing many things to make the lives of mothers, sisters and daughters easier," the Prime Minister said.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the primary objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide community members associated with Jeevika easy access to funds at affordable interest rates.

All registered cluster-level federations under Jeevika will become members of the cooperative society. Both the Government of Bihar and the Central Government will contribute financially towards the operation of the institution.

Entrepreneurship has flourished among women associated with Jeevika's self-help groups over the years, leading to the establishment of numerous small enterprises and producer companies in rural areas. However, women entrepreneurs have often been compelled to rely on microfinance institutions that charge high interest rates of 18-24 per cent. The Jeevika Nidhi has been conceived as an alternative financial system to reduce dependence on MFIs and ensure the timely availability of larger loan amounts at lower interest rates.

The system will operate entirely on a digital platform, ensuring faster and more transparent fund transfers directly into the bank accounts of Jeevika Didis. To facilitate this, 12,000 community cadres are being equipped with tablets.

This initiative is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship development among rural women and accelerate the growth of community-led enterprises. Around 20 lakh women from across the state of Bihar will witness this event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Afghanistan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country
Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 800, over 1300 injured after 6.3 magnitude
After parting ways with Rajasthan Royals, will Rahul Dravid join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach ahead of IPL 2026?
Rahul Dravid to join Kolkata Knight Riders after parting ways with RR?
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-sixes knock, says 'he raises bat...comes running to me...'
Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-si
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral
SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral me
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE