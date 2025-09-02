PM Modi's FIRST reaction on abusive remarks against his late mother, slams Congress-RJD, says, 'My heart...'

PM Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress and RJD over abusive remarks directed at his mother.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress while referring to the derogatory remarks passed against him and his mother during an event of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week.

The Prime Minister said that the abusive remarks were not just an insult to his mother, but of all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress: PM Modi

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited under the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha.

He congratulated CM Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government over the inauguration of the scheme and termed it a "wonderful initiative". PM Modi asserted that a major basis of India's development is the empowerment of the country's women.

"I congratulate the mothers and sisters of Bihar for Jeevika Sahakari Sangh and also congratulate Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the NDA government of Bihar for this wonderful initiative. A major basis of India's development is the empowerment of its women, and to empower women, it is essential that all kinds of difficulties are removed from their lives. That is why we are doing many things to make the lives of mothers, sisters and daughters easier," the Prime Minister said.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the primary objective of establishing the Jeevika Nidhi is to provide community members associated with Jeevika easy access to funds at affordable interest rates.

All registered cluster-level federations under Jeevika will become members of the cooperative society. Both the Government of Bihar and the Central Government will contribute financially towards the operation of the institution.

Entrepreneurship has flourished among women associated with Jeevika's self-help groups over the years, leading to the establishment of numerous small enterprises and producer companies in rural areas. However, women entrepreneurs have often been compelled to rely on microfinance institutions that charge high interest rates of 18-24 per cent. The Jeevika Nidhi has been conceived as an alternative financial system to reduce dependence on MFIs and ensure the timely availability of larger loan amounts at lower interest rates.

The system will operate entirely on a digital platform, ensuring faster and more transparent fund transfers directly into the bank accounts of Jeevika Didis. To facilitate this, 12,000 community cadres are being equipped with tablets.

This initiative is expected to strengthen entrepreneurship development among rural women and accelerate the growth of community-led enterprises. Around 20 lakh women from across the state of Bihar will witness this event.

