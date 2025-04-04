On the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus for the first time since the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

On the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, in Bangkok, Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus for the first time since the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

In his first-ever meet with Yunus, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's concerns over the safety and security of the minority communities in Bangladesh, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

"PM Modi reiterated India's support for democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh. The PM also urged that any rhetoric that vitiates the environment is best avoided," foreign secretary Vikram Misri said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Misri also pointed out that there were discussions on Hasina's extradition. "There were talks on Sheikh Hasina's extradition. Can't say more on that", he said.

Muhammad Yunus took charge of Bangladesh's interim government after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted as a result of a large scale protests administered by students. Hasina's exile from the country was followed by reports of violence against minority communities including the Hindus.

The central government, on Thursday, told Parliament that over 2,400 minority-related incidents in Bangladesh have been reported from August 5, 2024 till March 23, 2025 and it is expected that the neighbouring country will "thoroughly investigate" the cases.