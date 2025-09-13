Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi’s first Manipur visit after 2023 ethnic clashes: 10 top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, i.e., September 13, visited Manipur for the first time since the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities that broke out two years ago, claiming more than 200 lives.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

PM Modi's first Manipur visit after 2023 ethnic clashes: 10 top quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur (Image credit: PMO via PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, i.e., September 13, visited Manipur for the first time since the ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities that broke out two years ago, claiming more than 200 lives. During his trip to the northeastern state, the Prime Minister urged all communities to shun violence and work towards peace and development. 

Arriving at the Imphal Airport, PM Modi traveled to Churachandrapur by road as it was not feasible to reach there by helicopter due to heavy rain showers. In Churachandrapur, the Prime Minister interacted with the victims of the ethnic clash. He also laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crores in the district. 

For over two years now, the northeastern state of Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence that has so far claimed 260 lives and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which broke out first between the Kukis and Meitis, affected almost every community in the state. As a result, the BJP-led state government was eventually dismissed, leading to the imposition of Governor's rule.

Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's address in Churachandrapur 

1. "Manipur is the land of courage and bravery. I want to salute the passion of the people of Manipur. All of you came here despite the heavy rain, I want to thank you for your love."

2. "I met people affected by violence earlier today. After speaking with them, I can say that a new dawn of hope and progress is knocking at the door". 

3. "I am happy that my helicopter couldn’t take off due to bad weather, and I had to come by road. On the way, I saw the enthusiasm of people carrying the tricolour. I bow my head in respect to the people of Manipur."

4. "Today, I promise you that I am with you. The Government of India is with you, and the people of Manipur are together."

5. "There is 'Mani' in the name of Manipur. It is that 'Mani' who is going to make the entire Northeast shine in the future. The Government of India has been trying to take Manipur forward in the path of development."

6. "For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. People of the Northeast have chosen peace and given priority to development."

7. Recalling Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, "The valiant sons of Manipur played a key role, and the country will always remember their bravery."

8. "I had said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, the sports of India are also incomplete. The youth of Manipur is a youth who gives his whole heart and soul for the pride of the tricolour."

9. "It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India’s freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices. Our government is moving forward taking inspiration from every such great personality of Manipur."

10. "Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development and we have to do it together". 

 

