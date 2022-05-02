PM Modi’s Europe visit: Know significance, agenda of the trip to Germany, France, Denmark

Photo - Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Germany this morning, commencing his three-day visit to Europe, where he will be visiting three countries and meeting with the top administration. This visit comes in the midst of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi, who landed in Germany on Monday, will also be visiting France and Denmark briefly during his European trip. His visit to these three countries will last only three days, May 2 to 4, and he will be functioning with a jam-packed schedule.

PM Modi’s visit to the three European countries comes at a time when the world remains divided over the war between Ukraine and Russia. While the European Union has taken a firm stance against Russia, India has remained neutral towards the conflict.

The main purpose of PM Modi visiting the three countries is to improve the ties between India and the three countries. PM Modi said that he will be visiting Denmark, France, and Germany “for important bilateral and multilateral engagements.”

What’s on agenda for PM Modi’s Europe visit?

Commencing the first leg of the Europe tour, PM Modi has landed in Germany, where he is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “In Denmark, I shall hold talks with PM Frederiksen. I also look forward to the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. This will also give me an opportunity to meet leaders of Nordic countries on the sidelines of the Summit.”

In Paris I will be meeting my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, who has just been re-elected. During our talks we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues. May 1, 2022

Further, the prime minister will be meeting Emmanual Macron in France, who was recently re-elected as the president in the elections last month. PM Modi said, “During our talks, we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues.”

PM Modi will also be meeting business leaders in Germany and Denmark to discuss ways to boost trade and commerce between our nations. The prime minister also said that he is looking forward to meeting the Indian community in these countries.

Significance of PM Modi’s visit

PM Modi’s visit to Europe is mainly focused on improving bilateral ties between India and all the three European countries. Further, Modi’s visit also comes at a time when Russia and Ukraine remain embroiled in a war, which has been impacting the entire world.

It is expected that PM Modi will be discussing the Ukraine crisis with other world leaders during his visit to Europe. It is also expected that the trade and business relationship between India and Germany, France and Denmark will be strengthened through his visit.

