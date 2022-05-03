PM Modi’s Europe visit: After Germany, Narendra Modi to visit Denmark today

Photo - ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had commenced his three-day trip to Europe on Monday, is set to embark on the visit’s next leg today. After a successful visit to Germany, PM Modi will be traveling to Denmark on Tuesday, as per the official schedule.

PM Modi will be landing in Copenhagen today to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in order to hold bilateral talks. PM Modi and PM Frederiksen will also review the progress in India's unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark.

Further, during his one-day stay in Denmark, PM Modi is also expected to interact with the Indian fraternity in the country and participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable, as per the official schedule for the Europe visit.

The prime minister is also set to participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, where these countries will take stock of the cooperation between them over the years.

After completing his visit to Denmark, PM Modi will be visiting France, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently got re-elected to the top post. The two world leaders will hold bilateral talks to improve the relations between France and India.

I would like to thank Chancellor Scholz for the ceremonial welcome in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/kIzeA3YlkN May 2, 2022

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Berlin, commencing his three-day visit to Europe. During his visit to Germany, PM Modi also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hold bilateral talks and interacted with the Indian diaspora in the country.

While addressing the Indian community in Germany, PM Modi talked about how India was brought out of three decades of political instability, and how the central government’s reforms have helped the country grow with time.

PM Modi said, “The people of India ended the politically unstable atmosphere of the last three decades by pressing a button. After 30 years a full majority government was elected in 2014 and the people of India made the government stronger in 2019.”

(With inputs from agencies)

