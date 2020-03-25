PM Modi's creative poster about coronavirus is going viral on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

During his address to the nation, the PM showed a banner that is making a buzz on social media.

Written in Hindi, the banner breaks down the syllables of ‘corona’ to create the phrase ‘koi road par na nikle’. This simple and innovative banner ultimately means,'Stay Home, Stay Safe'.

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said.

PM Modi's poster has won praises on Twitter.

