PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal on Saturday, December 20, due to dense fog, as reported by a PTI official. After circling the helipad, the helicopter returned to the Kolkata airport.

The Prime Minister remained at the airport, awaiting updates on the weather conditions. He was scheduled to participate in the foundation stone laying and inauguration of national highway projects in Ranaghat, Nadia district.

According to the official, it was uncertain whether PM Modi would travel to the rally venue by road or if he would wait for the weather to improve and attempt to reach Taherpur by air again.

PM Modi to address rally virtually

Due to the travel disruption, PM Modi reportedly addressed the rally over the phone. “I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia,” PTI quoted him as saying.

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore

Meanwhile, earlier today, people gathered at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags and chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, ahead of his public address and the inauguration of multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore.

Key projects include a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the "misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector.

"Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had "crossed all limits."

"Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government's multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", PM Modi tweeted on X.