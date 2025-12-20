FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...

More Trouble for Jailed Imran Khan: Pakistan's ex-PM, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment in relation to...

Hardik Pandya's powerful six injures cameraman, India all-rounder apologises with a heartfelt hug, watch

Osman Hadi Funeral: Thousands of activists gathered as funeral prayer scheduled for..., heavy security deployed in Bangladesh's Dhaka

Hindu Mob Lynching in Bangladesh: Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus issues BIG statement, says, '7 arrested in...'

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhur

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know

PM Modi arrived in Kolkata at 10:40 am and departed for Nadia. However, due to dense fog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 02:27 PM IST

PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal on Saturday, December 20, due to dense fog, as reported by a PTI official. After circling the helipad, the helicopter returned to the Kolkata airport.

The Prime Minister remained at the airport, awaiting updates on the weather conditions. He was scheduled to participate in the foundation stone laying and inauguration of national highway projects in Ranaghat, Nadia district.

According to the official, it was uncertain whether PM Modi would travel to the rally venue by road or if he would wait for the weather to improve and attempt to reach Taherpur by air again.

PM Modi to address rally virtually

Due to the travel disruption, PM Modi reportedly addressed the rally over the phone. “I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the morning, he arrived in Kolkata at 10:40 am and departed for Nadia. Despite a large crowd gathering at the Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, they were unable to see PM Modi in person, as he addressed the rally virtually.

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore

Meanwhile, earlier today, people gathered at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, Nadia, waving national flags and chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, ahead of his public address and the inauguration of multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore.

Key projects include a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, which aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

Prime Minister said in a post on X on Friday that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the "misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector.

"Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had "crossed all limits."

"Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government's multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", PM Modi tweeted on X.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhurandhar FIRST reaction on film: 'role dabangg tha..., Indian agent Lyari aa jaata toh...', WATCH
Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who inspired Jameel Jamali's character in Dhur
PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address Ranaghat event virtually, here's all you need to know
PM Modi's chopper forced to return to Kolkata due to..., will now address...
Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means
Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs
THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...
THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhish
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark at box office, thanks Aditya Dhar for...
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reviews Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement