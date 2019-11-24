PM Modi's chest measures 65 inches, not 56, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PM Narendra Modi's chest measures 65 inches and not 56 inches as people say, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was addressing an election rally in Jharkhand for the upcoming state assembly polls.

Log kehte hain 56 inch ka seena hai PM ka. Main kehta hun kahin mapne me gadbadi ho gayee hogi, wo 56 ki bajai shayad 65 inch ka hoga (People say PM's chest measures 56 inches. I say there must have been a mistake in measurement, it probably measures 65 inches instead of 56)," Singh said.

"In the 2019 elections, I was responsible for preparing the manifesto. I used to talk to the Prime Minister directly about these things and he said - don't worry, we will fulfill everything," he added.

The minister also praised Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir after it got the majority in Parliament. "When we got a majority in Parliament, without any delay, we abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Now there will not be two Constitutions in India. There will be no different flag for Jammu and Kashmir. There will be only one Prime Minister in our country," he said.

During the rally slogans of Jai Shri Ram were being shouted from the crowd which Singh took as the opportunity to weigh in on the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case. The Defence Minister stated, "We always said that we would construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now the decks have been cleared for its construction. No power in the world can stop it."

Attempting to portray his party with strong anti-corruption credentials, Singh claimed that no one could accuse the Jharkhand government or the Central government of corruption. He also talked about the Central government's Triple Talaq Bill.

The minister also attacked Congress saying that the allegations regarding the purchase of Rafale aircraft have been punctured. "Now there will be no need to enter Pakistan for killing the terrorists. The Pakistani terrorist camps can be destroyed while being in India itself by Rafale. This is the power India has acquired under the leadership of Modi ji".

Rajnath highlighted various welfare schemes of the state and Central government and stressed that the nation needs 'strong leadership'.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. The five-phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.