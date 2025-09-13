PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'

Prime Minister Modi's remarks come days after a nationwide outrage over a Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from Delhi's streets and shift them to shelters. The court issued the order, citing an increase in dog bites and rabies cases.

Amid the raging debate over the relocation of stray dogs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a playful jibe at animal lovers with a tongue-in-cheek remark, saying, "Most of them do not consider the cow as an animal". While speaking at an event at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday, i.e., September 12, PM Modi slipped in a playful anecdote about his recent meeting with some animal lovers.

"Recently, I met some animal lovers," the Prime Minister said. As it prompted chuckles from the audience, he said, "Why are you laughing? Our country has many animal lovers, and most of them do not consider the cow as an animal." As the Prime Minister made the remarks, the audience burst out laughing.

A veiled jibe at 'hypocrisy' of animal lovers?

Prime Minister Modi's remarks come days after a nationwide outrage over a Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from Delhi's streets and shift them to shelters. The court issued the order, citing an increase in dog bites and rabies cases. However, as animal activists as well as celebrities voiced their concerns about the possibility of dogs being ill-treated at shelters, the apex court modified its previous order and directed the release of dogs to the same area from where they were picked up for vaccination.

Pertinent to note that PM Modi, now and then, has expressed his fondness for cows on social media. In September last year, he welcomed a newborn calf at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, naming her 'Deepjyoti'.

