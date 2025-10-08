PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored that Mumbai, often described as the economic powerhouse of India, was deliberately chosen as the site of a devastating terrorist attack in November 2008.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored that Mumbai, often described as the economic powerhouse of India, was deliberately chosen as the site of a devastating terrorist attack in November 2008. He stressed that the city's significance made it a prime target for terror groups seeking to hit right at the nation's heart.

The Prime Minister further criticised the then-Congress government for responding with what he described as a "message of weakness" and for "failing to demonstrate a firm stance against terrorism."

P Chidambaram's remarks on 26/11

Recently, Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was the Home Minister at the time of the 26/11 attacks, claimed in an interview that the Indian military was all geared up to launch military strikes against Pakistan. The plan, however, was allegedly halted due to pressure from another country. Meanwhile, PM Modi highlighted how national security decisions were influenced by foreign powers.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Congress must identify the foreign nation involved and tell the country who in their government made such a decision under pressure from another country. He argued that this was not just a political issue, but a matter of national security and dignity.