PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'

Asserting that India is not in the mood to stop and is "unstoppable", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that when the world has "speed breakers" of different kinds, discussion about "unstoppable India" is very natural. Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2025 here, PM Modi said India's trade with G7 countries has grown by over 60 per cent today, and the world now views India as a reliable, responsible, and resilient partner.

He said the global community began doubting India's growth trajectory following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts. However, India defied expectations and emerged stronger, solidifying its status as the fastest-growing major economy.PM Modi said that over the past three years, India has achieved an average growth rate of 7.8%, a remarkable and unprecedented feat.

Referring to the theme of the summit, he said India has no intention of slowing. "India is not in the mood to stop. We will not stop, we will not halt. We 140 Indians will progress fast. When there are different kinds of speed breakers in the world, discussion about unstoppable India is very natural," he said.

PM Modi said India has demolished every doubt and defeated every challenge in the last 11 years. "Today, India has come out of Fragile Five and one of the top five economies of the world. Today, the inflation is below two per cent and growth rate is above seven per cent. Today, from chip to ship, aatmanirbhar Bharat is filled with (aatmavishwas) confidence. Moreover, the country no longer hesitates in the face of terrorist attacks. Through decisive actions like air strikes, surgical strikes, and Operation Sindoor, India responds with strength and determination, sending a powerful message to the world," he said.

PM Modi said India's merchandise exports have witnessed a notable increase of approximately seven per cent compared to the previous year. "In the agricultural sector, exports surged to an impressive value of around Rs 4.5 lakh crore last year. At a time when many countries are grappling with economic instability and downgrades, India stood out--S&P Global upgraded India's credit rating for the first time in 17 years. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth projections for India," he said.

"Our trade with G7 countries has grown by over 60% today, reflecting India's increasing prominence on the global stage. The world now views India as a reliable, responsible, and resilient partner. From electronics to pharmaceuticals, and from automobiles to mobile devices, India is experiencing a surge in investment across various sectors. This wave of investment is positioning India as a vital nerve center in the global supply chain," he added.

