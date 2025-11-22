PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/SZap6iGAWR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered, especially since the African continent is hosting the G20 for the first time.

PM Modi said that India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward."

Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is… pic.twitter.com/AxHki7WegR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added.