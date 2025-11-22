FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral

'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens say 'she should be on stage'

Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason: 'I have reached a place in life where...'

Internet shocked as man says boss wanted him to work while wife was in labour

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Kunickaa Sadanand for calling Malti Chahar lesbian, she pleads 'please save me...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ready for ODI return; duo to play their next match on THIS date

Salman Khan shares photo with Shah Rukh Khan from Abu Dhabi trip, viral pic breaks the internet, fans say 'do bhai dono tabahi'

Taxpayers ALERT: Income Tax refund not credited? Here's how to check ITR refund status, causes of delay are...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025 - Watch

'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!"

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered, especially since the African continent is hosting the G20 for the first time.

PM Modi said that India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward."

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025 - Watch
'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026
Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026
Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, netizens say 'she should be on stage'
Shreya Ghoshal concert turns magical as woman dances to Ghar More Pardesiya, net
Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason: 'I have reached a place in life where...'
Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE