PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'

At the 25th SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm message in the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister, emphasising that terrorism is a global challenge, not just a national issue. He emphasised on 'double standards' on terrorism, highlighting the need for a unified approach to combat this threat.



Adressing the plenary session, PM Modi said that Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every country who believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror. "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said. He higlighted Indi'a fight against terror outfits, adding, "India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations who stood with us...," PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi stressed on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the occasion as PM Modi delivered his remarks at the plenary session. "Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it," PM Modi said.





For the unversed, Pahalgam terror attack killed at least 26 people, and India launched a counter-terrorism operation, conducting precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).



PM Modi address at SCO summit



The SCO Summit is taking place in the port city of Tianjin this year. Comprising of 10 members, in addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.Since its induction as a member, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum.