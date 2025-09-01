Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…

From Ben 10 to Pokémon: Cartoon theme songs you didn't know Bollywood singers sang

Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi

Afghanistan Earthquake: At least 250, over 500 injured after 6.3 magnitude quake hits eastern part of country

Justin Bieber wins hearts after surprising Indian bride on her wedding day with unexpected visit: Watch

SCO Summit 2025: Huge support for India as member leaders condemn April Pahalgam attack, say, 'Perpetrators, organisers of such attacks must...'

SCO Summit: PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin share ride to bilateral meet venue, pic goes viral

DPL 2025: Nitish Rana's masterclass helps West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings by six wickets

Ram Kapoor turns a year older and fitter, how the actor dropped 55 kg in 18 months and inspired millions

PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…

These 5 countries are world’s largest producers of black pepper, number 1 is…

From Ben 10 to Pokémon: Cartoon theme songs you didn't know Bollywood singers sang

Ben 10 to Pokémon: Cartoon theme songs you didn't know Bollywood singers sang

Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Bareilly Ki Barfi

Love Param Sundari? 6 must-watch Bollywood rom-coms

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO summit presented India's strong stance against terrorism, calling out the "some countries" for their open support of terrorism and reaffirming that such "double standards" are not acceptable. Know key points here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

PM Modi's BIG message on terrorism at SCO summit with Pakistan PM in room, says 'double standards not acceptable'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At the 25th SCO Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a firm message in the presence of Pakistan's Prime Minister, emphasising that terrorism is a global challenge, not just a national issue. He emphasised on 'double standards' on terrorism, highlighting the need for a unified approach to combat this threat.

 PM Modi flags terrorism at SCO summit: 'No double standards'

Adressing the plenary session, PM Modi said that Pahalgam terror attack was an open challenge to every country who believes in humanity, and urged SCO members to stand united in their fight against terror. "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief," PM Modi said. He higlighted Indi'a fight against terror outfits, adding, "India has taken the lead in the fight against terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and its associates, and we oppose any kind of terror-financing. We have recently seen the brutal Pahalgam terror attack. I thank all the friendly nations who stood with us...," PM Modi said.

Also read: PM Modi SCO summit 2025: PM Modi to address plenary session today; to hold bilateral meet with Putin

Further, PM Modi stressed on zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism and further redefined the grouping's focus, noting that its foundation rests on three key pillars -- security, connectivity, and opportunity. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also present at the occasion as PM Modi delivered his remarks at the plenary session. "Security, peace and stability are the basis of development of any country. But terrorism, separatism and extremism are big challenges in this path. Terrorism is not just a challenge to the security of a country but a common challenge for all of humanity. No country, no society, no citizen can consider itself safe from it. Therefore, India has emphasised unity in the fight against terrorism...India took the initiative to fight Al Qaeda and the terrorist organisations associated with it by leading the Joint Information Operation...We raised our voice against terror financing. I express gratitude for your support in it," PM Modi said.


For the unversed, Pahalgam terror attack killed at least 26 people, and India launched a counter-terrorism operation, conducting precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). 

Also read: SCO Summit: PM Modi hugs Russia's Vladimir Putin amid US tariff strain, says 'always a delight'

PM Modi address at SCO summit

The SCO Summit is taking place in the port city of Tianjin this year. Comprising of 10 members, in addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.Since its induction as a member, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train with Japanese PM Ishiba, watch video
PM Modi travells from Tokyo to Sendai by Shinkansen Bullet Train, watch...
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
Nvidia CEO Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We're going to...'
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by 'leading actors who openly said...', lead role was then played by...
This Aishwarya Rai film, based on a Jane Austen novel, was rejected by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE