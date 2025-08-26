Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. The Prime Minister also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant.

ANI

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki's e VITARA in...; to be exported over...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the 'e-VITARA', which is Suzuki's first-ever global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) at the company's motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad.

The Made-in-India BEVs will be exported to more than one hundred countries, including advanced markets such as Europe and Japan. With this milestone, India will now serve as Suzuki's global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated two historic milestones at the Suzuki Motor plant. Together, these landmark initiatives underscore India's emergence as a global hub for green mobility while advancing the Prime Minister's commitment to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Taking large strides towards becoming 'Aatmanirbhar' in the field of green energy, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the next phase of India's battery ecosystem with the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat. The plant, a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, will boost domestic manufacturing and clean energy innovation. This development ensures that more than eighty per cent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad.The Prime Minister also held a roadshow following his arrival in Ahmedabad and was warmly welcomed by the people.

Addressing the gathering yesterday, PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to cloudbursts and heavy rains in different parts of the country and said the fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, as also the country.

PM Modi said areas in Gujarat have also been impacted by heavy rains, and efforts are on for relief and rescue work.

"In this monsoon season, there are heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat. The way cloudbursts are happening one after the other in the country, it becomes difficult to control oneself when we see the devastation. I express my condolences to all the affected families. This fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, the entire world, the entire country. The central government, along with all the state governments, is engaged in relief and rescue work," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

