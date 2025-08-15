Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad? Maharani of Baroda who walked runway in century-old paithani saree

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'

Who was Jackie Bezos? Jeff Bezos' mother who passed away at 78, first investor in Amazon with USD 250000 investment

Ahead of Alaska meet with Putin, Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says, 'If I weren't the President...'

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of employees due to..., not Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Infosys, TCS

Independence Day 2025: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for August 15, check routes to avoid, diversions, timings and more

Google Doodle celebrates India's 79th Independence Day by showcasing traditional tile art, know what it means

Donald Trump targets student visa rules: How will it impact Indian students in US?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces next-generation GST reform with...

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's BIG Diwali gift promise, announces...

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad? Maharani of Baroda who walked runway in century-old paithani saree

Who is Radhikaraje Gaekwad? Maharani of Baroda who walked runway in century-old

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

The programme, which comes into effect from today, August 15, will provide Rs 15,000 from the Centre to first-time job seekers once they secure employment in the private sector.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 09:16 AM IST

PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore program designed to give young people in India work opportunities.

The initiative, which goes into effect today, August 15, would give first-time job seekers Rs 15,000 from the Center after they land a job in the private sector. To promote widespread job creation, the government will also provide incentives to encourage large-scale job creation.

PM Modi said the program, which combines financial assistance with steps to increase hiring in the private sector, is anticipated to help almost 3.5 crore young people. He continued by saying that the program is a crucial step in enabling India's youth to support the country's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.

The roughly Rs 1 lakh crore plan was previously approved by the Union Cabinet, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plan reflects the Modi government's dedication to creating equitable and long-lasting job opportunities in the nation and is consistent with its Viksit Bharat goal.

The program, which encourages employers to generate new jobs, intends to benefit the creation of new jobs in a variety of industries, with a particular emphasis on manufacturing. It is an essential component of India's plan to use employment-led development to boost economic growth.

First-timers are the focus of Part A of the scheme, whereas employers are the subject of Part B. Part-A will provide a one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15,000 in two installments, to attract new employees who have enrolled with EPFO. Workers earning up to Rs 1 lakh will be qualified.

The first installment is due after six months of employment, and the second installment is due after twelve months of employment, after the employee has finished a financial literacy course.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; customers now need to...
ICICI Bank reduces minimum balance for new savings accounts after outrage; custo
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real reason
Why did US Donald Trump impose 50% tariff on India? Ex-diplomat reveals real rea
White House finalises US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's high-stake meeting location, it is to be held in...
White House finalises US President Trump and Russian President Putin......
Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...; Is world’s 7th...
Meet Gurtej Sandhu, Indian-origin scientist, who surpassed Thomas Edison in...;
'If he was not the captain...': Irfan Pathan makes sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Test form in BGT
Irfan Pathan makes sensational claim about Rohit Sharma's Test form in BGT
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE