PM Modi's BIG employment scheme, announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna for youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojana, a Rs 1 lakh crore program designed to give young people in India work opportunities.

The initiative, which goes into effect today, August 15, would give first-time job seekers Rs 15,000 from the Center after they land a job in the private sector. To promote widespread job creation, the government will also provide incentives to encourage large-scale job creation.

PM Modi said the program, which combines financial assistance with steps to increase hiring in the private sector, is anticipated to help almost 3.5 crore young people. He continued by saying that the program is a crucial step in enabling India's youth to support the country's ambition to become a developed nation by 2047.

The roughly Rs 1 lakh crore plan was previously approved by the Union Cabinet, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plan reflects the Modi government's dedication to creating equitable and long-lasting job opportunities in the nation and is consistent with its Viksit Bharat goal.

The program, which encourages employers to generate new jobs, intends to benefit the creation of new jobs in a variety of industries, with a particular emphasis on manufacturing. It is an essential component of India's plan to use employment-led development to boost economic growth.

First-timers are the focus of Part A of the scheme, whereas employers are the subject of Part B. Part-A will provide a one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15,000 in two installments, to attract new employees who have enrolled with EPFO. Workers earning up to Rs 1 lakh will be qualified.

The first installment is due after six months of employment, and the second installment is due after twelve months of employment, after the employee has finished a financial literacy course.