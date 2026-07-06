PM Modi's Indo-Pacific Tour: MAHASAGAR vision, BrahMos, UPI-QRIS Link, NZ FTA on agenda; details inside

The high-level engagement would capitalise on the robust momentum in India's relations with the three key partners, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centric sectors, PM Modi said in his departing speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand from July 6-11 to strengthen India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

His high-level engagement would capitalise on the robust momentum in India's relations with the three key partners, expanding cooperation across strategic, economic and people-centric sectors, Modi said in his departing speech. "My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's visit to Indonesia - July 6-8: What's on the agenda

On President Prabowo Subianto's invitation, PM Modi will make his first bilateral visit today since ties were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

The key focus area would be defence and maritime, where both parties will discuss deeper cooperation, including BrahMos sales, training slots for Indonesian officers at NDA/DSSC, and stationing an Indonesian officer at IFC-IOR. In trade and economy, with Indonesia being India's 2nd largest ASEAN trade partner with USD 24.78 billion bilateral trade in FY 2025-26, talks will focus on critical minerals like nickel, copper, and tin.

The discussion on cooperation on food security, PDS, PM POSHAN-inspired "Free Nutritious Meals", Jan Aushadhi-style medicine supply, and rural cooperatives are also on the agenda. Linking UPI with QRIS and supporting Indonesia's ION platform modelled on ONDC, among other digital initiatives, is also in focus.

PM Modi will also visit the Prambanan Temple with President Prabowo to highlight civilisational ties, according to ANI reports.

PM Modi's visit to Australia - July 8 to 10: What's on the agenda

On Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's invitation, PM Modi will visit Australia from July 8 to 10. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Anthony Albanese and call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn. PM Modi will also address the India-Australia CEOs Forum with business leaders from both countries. He will indulge in a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in defence, trade, education, mobility, and diaspora engagement.

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand, July 10-11; What's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra ‌Modi will make his ‌first official ‌visit ⁠to New Zealand from July 10 to July 11 in four decades. The two nations signed a free ​trade ‌agreement in April that will eliminate 95% of tariffs ‌on goods from ​New Zealand. The visit reflects the growing momentum in the New Zealand-India relationship. Discussions between the leaders will include trade and investment, maritime security, education, technology, tourism, sport, and global issues, according to New Zealand ‌Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. ​