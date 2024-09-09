"PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable": Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the recent spike of violence, drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks in Manipur.

In a post on X Mallikarjun Kharge shared, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable."

He said that the former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that the people of the strife-torn state were upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them, he added.

He said, "In the past 16 months, PM Narendra Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of Modi-Shah's complicity. BJP's Manipur CM who has set a record in shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence has reportedly demanded the transfer of the 'Unified Command' to the state government."

He said that the Unified Command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.

"Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states. Drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a National Security threat. In such a serious situation, BJP seems to enact a resignation drama," he further shared.

He said that the Congress demanded the immediate dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"The Indian National Congress demands Manipur CM should be immediately dismissed. The Union Govt must take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation. There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces. The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi Govt must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence," the Congress President said.

Kharge demanded that attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society member of every community on board.

"People of Manipur are asking, why doesn't Modi ji want to end violence in the state?," he added.

Earlier, several students from different schools, colleges and universities in Imphal rallied towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, Security Advisor and also the Governor amid the recent spike of violence and crisis that has gripped the northeastern state since last year.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students were carrying banners and posters as they walked towards the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

