Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

"PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable": Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge demanded that attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society member of every community on board.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 03:19 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the recent spike of violence, drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks in Manipur.

In a post on X Mallikarjun Kharge shared, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable."

He said that the former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey, has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that the people of the strife-torn state were upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them, he added.

He said, "In the past 16 months, PM Narendra Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of Modi-Shah's complicity. BJP's Manipur CM who has set a record in shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence has reportedly demanded the transfer of the 'Unified Command' to the state government."

He said that the Unified Command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.

"Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states. Drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a National Security threat. In such a serious situation, BJP seems to enact a resignation drama," he further shared.

He said that the Congress demanded the immediate dismissal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"The Indian National Congress demands Manipur CM should be immediately dismissed. The Union Govt must take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation. There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces. The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi Govt must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence," the Congress President said.

Kharge demanded that attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society member of every community on board.

"People of Manipur are asking, why doesn't Modi ji want to end violence in the state?," he added.

Earlier, several students from different schools, colleges and universities in Imphal rallied towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, Security Advisor and also the Governor amid the recent spike of violence and crisis that has gripped the northeastern state since last year.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students were carrying banners and posters as they walked towards the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

