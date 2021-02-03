PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhartha' is Oxford Language's word of the year 2020

The word gained popularity after PM Narendra Modi stressed that we as a country have to become self-reliant to fight against COVID-19.

The word 'Aatmanirbharta' has been named by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020. Meaning self-reliance in English, the word gained popularity after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that we as a country have to become self-reliant to fight against the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular Hindi word was selected by an advisory panel of language experts Kritika Agarwal, Poonam Nigam Sahay, and Imogen Foxell. In a statement, the panel said that this word "gives a voice to the strength displayed by young and old alike in dealing with extended periods of isolation, lack of familial support, loss of livelihoods and other difficulties through sheer determination and self-reliance."

On the other hand, Oxford Language, which received several interesting and topical entries said, "Aatmanirbharta" stood out because it validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic.

The Oxford Hindi word of the year is selected based on the word that reflects the spirit, mood, expression, or preoccupations of the passing year, having enduring potential as a term that represents cultural significance.

Meanwhile, Oxford University Press India managing director Sivaramakrishnan Venkateswaran said, "In an unprecedented year, Aatmanirbharta found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy."

Previous Hindi words of the year were Aadhar (2017), Nari Shakti (2018), and Samvidhaan (2019).