PM Modi's Independence Day speech lasted for 83 minutes: A look at duration of I-Day addresses by PMs in last 20 years

The length and duration of PM’s Independence Day speeches have often been a topic of debate. In 2016, he delivered his longest speech of 94 minutes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech today from the ramparts of Red Fort, which lasted for about 83 minutes (1 hour and 23 minutes), in which he spoke at length on the country’s journey in these 75 years and its aspirations. 

He said corruption and nepotism are two main challenges that are not confined to politics alone and asked people to have 'nafrat' (hatred) for these evils and focus on 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) to ensure a developed India in the next 25 years.

The length and duration of PM’s Independence Day speeches have often been a topic of debate. In 2016, he delivered his longest speech which lasted for 94 minutes. 

He delivered his first I-Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes. His shorted speech was in 2017 when he spoke for a little under an hour. 

Till 2015, the longest speech ever given by a prime minister was in 1947 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes. 

Let’s take a look at the Independence Day speeches delivered by prime ministers in the last 20 years: 

Narendra Modi

2014 - 65 minutes 
2015 - 88 minutes
2016 - 94 minutes 
2017 - 56 minutes
2018 - 83 minutes
2019 - 92 minutes 
2020 - 90 minutes
2021 - 88 minutes
2022 - 83 minutes

Manmohan Singh

2004 - 45 minutes
2005 - 50 minutes
2006 - 50 minutes 
2007 - 40 minutes 
2008 - 45 minutes
2009 - 45 minutes
2010 - 35 minutes
2011 - 40 minutes
2012 - 32 minutes
2013 - 35 minutes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

2002 - 25 minutes 
2003 - 30 minutes

