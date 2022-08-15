PM Modi's Independence Day speech lasted for 83 minutes: A look at duration of I-Day addresses by PMs in last 20 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech today from the ramparts of Red Fort, which lasted for about 83 minutes (1 hour and 23 minutes), in which he spoke at length on the country’s journey in these 75 years and its aspirations.

He said corruption and nepotism are two main challenges that are not confined to politics alone and asked people to have 'nafrat' (hatred) for these evils and focus on 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) to ensure a developed India in the next 25 years.

The length and duration of PM’s Independence Day speeches have often been a topic of debate. In 2016, he delivered his longest speech which lasted for 94 minutes.

He delivered his first I-Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes. His shorted speech was in 2017 when he spoke for a little under an hour.

Till 2015, the longest speech ever given by a prime minister was in 1947 when Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru spoke for 72 minutes.

Let’s take a look at the Independence Day speeches delivered by prime ministers in the last 20 years:

Narendra Modi

2014 - 65 minutes

2015 - 88 minutes

2016 - 94 minutes

2017 - 56 minutes

2018 - 83 minutes

2019 - 92 minutes

2020 - 90 minutes

2021 - 88 minutes

2022 - 83 minutes

Manmohan Singh

2004 - 45 minutes

2005 - 50 minutes

2006 - 50 minutes

2007 - 40 minutes

2008 - 45 minutes

2009 - 45 minutes

2010 - 35 minutes

2011 - 40 minutes

2012 - 32 minutes

2013 - 35 minutes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

2002 - 25 minutes

2003 - 30 minutes