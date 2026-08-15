PM Modi highlighted India's economic progress over the past twelve years, paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged recent flood-affected families. Check key highlights here
PM Modi’s 80th Independence Day Speech: Viksit Bharat 2047, AI skills, Sapta Dhara and more | Key Takeaways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 as the nation marked eight decades of Independence. In his 13th consecutive address from the historic monument of the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted India's economic progress over the past twelve years, paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged recent flood-affected families. He outlined the Sapta Dhara framework, AI training for 1 crore youth, free online coaching, nuclear and semiconductor expansion, and the first-ever Red Fort rendering of ‘Vande Mataram’, while warning against misinformation, paying tribute to freedom fighters and assuring support to flood-hit families.
PM Modi's August 15, 2026 Speech: Key takeaways
- Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi urged Indians to dream big, strengthen their resolve and build their capabilities to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, saying this would significantly enhance India’s standing in the world.
- India’s economic journey: Modi said India became independent with big dreams but could not maintain the desired pace of development in the early decades. He referred to India being among the “Fragile Five” economies in 2014, claiming the country had accelerated its progress over the past 12 years.
- Atmanirbhar Bharat: The Prime Minister stressed reducing dependence on other countries and strengthening domestic capabilities, urging citizens to embrace “Vocal for Local.”
- ‘Sapta Dhara’ framework: Modi unveiled a seven-stream framework to drive the Viksit Bharat mission — manufacturing, farming, technology, Gati Shakti, defence, green economy and soft power. He said these areas would provide new momentum to India’s development.
- Critical minerals, semiconductors and energy: Modi highlighted India’s growing role in critical minerals and said semiconductor production had begun at three plants, with more expected. He also announced a target of 200 GW of nuclear energy and the setting up of five new nuclear reactors.
- AI skills for 1 crore youth: Modi announced a plan to provide AI skill training to one crore young people within the next year, with the aim of preparing India’s youth to lead in the AI sector.
- Free online coaching: He announced free online coaching for competitive examinations, saying coaching costs have become a burden for poor and middle-class families.
- ‘Vande Mataram’ at Red Fort: Modi highlighted the first-ever rendering of ‘Vande Mataram’ during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, coinciding with the National Song completing 150 years.
- Warning against misinformation: Modi criticised what he described as campaigns to spread fear and misinformation during crises, citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis. He said government measures ensured adequate supplies of fuel, gas and urea.
- Tribute to freedom fighters: He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters and revolutionaries, recalling their contribution to India’s Independence.
- Message to flood-hit families: Modi expressed solidarity with families affected by recent floods and assured them that the entire country stands with them.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News
including Sports News
, Entertainment News
, Lifestyle News
, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.