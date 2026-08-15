PM Modi’s 80th Independence Day Speech: Viksit Bharat 2047, AI skills, Sapta Dhara and more | Key Takeaways

PM Modi highlighted India's economic progress over the past twelve years, paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged recent flood-affected families. Check key highlights here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 as the nation marked eight decades of Independence. In his 13th consecutive address from the historic monument of the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted India's economic progress over the past twelve years, paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged recent flood-affected families. He outlined the Sapta Dhara framework, AI training for 1 crore youth, free online coaching, nuclear and semiconductor expansion, and the first-ever Red Fort rendering of ‘Vande Mataram’, while warning against misinformation, paying tribute to freedom fighters and assuring support to flood-hit families.

PM Modi's August 15, 2026 Speech: Key takeaways