PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: BJP marks celebration with ‘Seva Pakhwada’; check details of programme here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 76th birthday on September 17, Wednesday. He will turn 75. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a nationwide birthday celebration of its leader, which includes various programmes that are part of not only the celebration of PM Modi’s birthday but also to raise awareness among people regarding the importance of 'swachhta' and 'seva'. PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday, and his visit marks his second birthday celebration in the BJP-ruled state.

How is the BJP celebrating PM Modi’s Birthday? List of events and programmes

The party will start ‘Seva Pakhwada’, a 15-day nationwide campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, starting on September 17. During the Seva Pakhwada, the country will witness blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions that will be organised to showcase the achievements of the central government.

Under the cleanliness drive, people will be encouraged to join in cleaning railway stations, bus stands, schools, and streets. Exhibitions, to be held across the country, will highlight the developmental work during PM Modi's tenure. Also, the campaign will include intellectual conferences and interactions with experts from across fields such as science, art, literature, and sports, and more.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced last week that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, starting on the Prime Minister's birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti, the day on which PM Modi first started the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on October 2, 2014, the umbrella drive behind the cleanliness initiative. The government’s goal was to make India open defecation-free and achieve universal sanitation coverage.

To organise the events, the BJP has appointed National General Secretary Sunil Bansal as the coordinator. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other BJP leaders have also been asked to plan and execute programs in their respective regions.



