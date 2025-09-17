Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India

INDIA

PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, 17 September, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of programmes across the country to mark the occasion. Check the list of events here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events
As the country celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to hold nationwide events and launch health, welfare and development programmes to express their affection and admiration for the leader. As part of the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, the ruling party has observed programmes between September 17 and October 2 (the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri) to celebrate the birthday of Modi, whose leadership has taken the party to new highs. The programmes will include blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions showcasing PM Modi’s work, and public discussions.

BJP celebrates PM Modi’s 75th birthday: Event details

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up a series of welfare, outreach, development and awareness programmes across the country from September 17 till October 2.

  • Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country on September 17, 2025, and blood donation camps at every Mandal from 18 September to 2 October. 
  • Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places between 18 September to 2 October.  
  • Painting competition on Viksit Bharat will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to engage maximum participation from students and thereby link the youth with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’
  • BJP’s Yuva Morcha (youth wing) will organise ‘Namo Yuva run’ across 75 cities, with more than 10,000 participants in each rally.
  • The BJP’s Bihar unit has started the Chalo Jeete Hain Rath Yatra from Patna, with 243 decorated vehicles. 
  • Marking Modi’s 75th birthday, 41 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs to be inaugurated in Delhi. Union Minister Amit Shah will launch 15 projects, including hospital blocks, 101 Arogya Mandir and 150 dialysis centres at a Delhi government event at Thyagraj Stadium.
  • Multiple projects, including multilevel car parkings at GK and Punjabi Bagh, the long-awaited foot overbridge for Rajputana Rifles and the Nand Nagari flyover, will be launched today. 
  • A spectacular drone laser show to highlight the PM’s achievements in his 11-year tenure will be organised in Maharashtra. ‘Jyotine Tejachi Aarti' will be organised to extend birthday wishes to the PM. 
  • In Odisha, the government plans to plant 75 lakh saplings across the state on 17 September, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in recognition of the PM's birthday.
  • In Gujarat, the State Yoga Board will pay tribute to PM Modi with a large-scale campaign against obesity. 75 special yoga and diet programmes will be held at 75 locations across the state. 
  • The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has completed preparations for the two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada 2025, which will begin on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.
  • The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has announced plans to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 111 crore on Modi’s 75th birthday. To mark the occasion, the civic body will also cut a 75-kg cake.

 

