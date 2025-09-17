PM Modi's 75th birthday: BJP celebrates with 'Sewa Pakhwada', 'NaMo Yuva Run', mega drone show; check details of events

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, 17 September, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a series of programmes across the country to mark the occasion. Check the list of events here:

As the country celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday (September 17), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to hold nationwide events and launch health, welfare and development programmes to express their affection and admiration for the leader. As part of the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, the ruling party has observed programmes between September 17 and October 2 (the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri) to celebrate the birthday of Modi, whose leadership has taken the party to new highs. The programmes will include blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions showcasing PM Modi’s work, and public discussions.

BJP celebrates PM Modi’s 75th birthday: Event details



The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up a series of welfare, outreach, development and awareness programmes across the country from September 17 till October 2.