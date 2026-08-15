PM Modi’s 75-Minute I-Day Speech Draws Opposition Fire: Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘under-confident’ jab, Pawan Khera’s teleprompter taunt

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at PM Modi, describing him as an “under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister.”

There has been an ongoing political debate surrounding PM Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort. While his 75-minute-long speech, the shortest in four years and the fourth shortest of his appearances at the historic ramparts, became a talking point, several Opposition leaders also reacted to and criticised various other aspects of his address.

Last year, PM Modi's speech was 103 minutes, the longest of his tenure and surpassed his previous record of 98 minutes in 2024. His shortest Independence Day speech came in 2017, when he spoke for 56 minutes.

Opposition reacts to PM Modi's 75-minute-long I-Day speech

Opposition leaders are targeting the Prime Minister over his delivery and the issues raised in his address. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at PM Modi, describing him as an “under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister.” He made the remarks in a post on X, without elaborating further on what prompted his criticism. “An under-confident, nervous and shaky Prime Minister,” Kejriwal wrote in his post.

“Suspend the person who forgot to install the teleprompter. Once again today, the ‘jumla Vishwaguru’ showered lies and empty promises. Keeping 840 million people alive on 5 kg of ration, shutting down 100,000 government schools, ruining expressways, bridges, roads and railways, depriving people of jobs through paper leaks, denying farmers their rights, and pushing women into a quagmire of insecurity—by 2047, India will surely become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” wrote AAP Sanjay Singh.

“The great man without a teleprompter,” added Congress Leader Pawan Khera, who earlier took a swipe at PM Modi's attire with his 'Ireland remark'. Sharing an image of PM Modi, Khera questioned the design of the pocket square and sarcastically suggested that it appeared to resemble the Irish tricolour.In a post on X, Khera wrote, "Lagta hai sahib ne Urdu mein Tiranga pehna hai. Ya phir Bharat India ki jagah Ireland ka Independence Day mana rahay hain. (Looks like the sahib is wearing the Tricolour in Urdu. Or perhaps, instead of India, he is celebrating Ireland's Independence Day)."

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today said that PM Modi's Independence Day address was a "dishonest pitch" for women's reservation. "The PM made a dishonest pitch for women's reservation in his address at the Red Fort today. He should know that the Parliament unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023 - but it was the double-faced hypocrisy of the Modi Government that made sure it won't come into effect from the 2024 elections itself. The Adhiniyam was only notified hastily and silently late in the evening on April 16, 2026," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

PM Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 as the nation marked eight decades of Independence. In his 13th consecutive address from the historic monument of the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted India's economic progress over the past twelve years, paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged recent flood-affected families. He outlined the Sapta Dhara framework, AI training for 1 crore youth, free online coaching, nuclear and semiconductor expansion, and the first-ever Red Fort rendering of ‘Vande Mataram’, while warning against misinformation, paying tribute to freedom fighters and assuring support to flood-hit families.