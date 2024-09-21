PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel du Pont in Delawar on Saturday morning (local time) ahead of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit, which is set to take place in US President Joe Biden's hometown.

PM Modi, after arriving at the hotel, met members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him there. Prior to arriving at the hotel in Wilmington, Delaware, PM Modi landed at the Philadelphia International Airport, where he received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members. He also interacted with the diaspora members outside the airport.

After PM Modi's arrival at the airport, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in the historic city of Philadelphia. An action packed day with engagements in bilateral and Quad formats in Wilmington, Delaware lies ahead."

The diaspora members in the US said they were extremely excited to meet PM Modi. A member of the Indian diaspora outside Philadelphia International Airport following the Prime Minister's arrival said, "We live in the US as the cultural ambassadors of Modi ji...We would like to make India proud by following Modi ji's guidance."

The Indian diaspora in Delaware is buzzing with excitement as they prepare to welcome PM Modi. Chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the air as community members prepared for the PM's arrival outside hotel.A member of the Indian diaspora, Dilip Joshi, said, "It has never happened before that leaders of four countries have come to Wilmington, Delaware. We consider ourselves lucky that our PM has come here with our President."

PM Modi's three-day US visit from September 21-23 includes, a bilateral meeting with President Biden, attending the Quad summit, a diaspora address in New York and addressing the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Ahead of leaving India, PM Modi said in his departure statement that he looked forward to joining his colleagues--US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the Quad Summit.

The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. It is pertinent to note that the gathering will be the first time that Joe Biden, as President, has ever asked a foreign leader to visit Wilmington, a reflection of his closeness with each dignitary: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the past year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 last year. In addition to the Joint Statement, the "Quad Leaders' Vision Statement--Enduring Partners for the Indo-Pacific" was also released, outlining the Leaders' vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and upholding the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

From Wilmington, the Prime Minister will travel to New York. On September 22, PM Modi will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. About 4.4 million Indian Americans/Indian origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US.

PM Modi will also be attending a business roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.PM Modi will also address the 'Summit of the Future' (SOTF) at the United Nations on September 23. The theme of the summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

