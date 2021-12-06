PM Modi-Russian President Putin set to meet for 21st India-Russia annual summit today - Key points

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

During the summit, PM Modi and President Putin will review the prospects of bilateral relations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. As per the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs), PM Modi and President Putin will begin the meeting at 5:30 pm.

Here are some key points for the summit:

- India has cleared the pending AK 203 Kalashnikov rifles deal worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for production of over five lakh such rifles at Korwa in Amethi by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

- The pacts that will be signed in the meeting will cover trade, energy, culture, defence and technology.

- India - Russia is set to renew the framework for military-technical cooperation for the next decade at the summit.

- They may discuss a long-pending project for joint production of 200 twin-engine Kamov-226T light helicopters for Indian armed forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also indulge in talks with his Russian counterpart Shoygu on Military-Technical Cooperation while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his counterpart Lavrov.

Later, dinner is also to be hosted for Russian President Putin.