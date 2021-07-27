PM Modi reviews OBC, EWS reservation in AIQ medical seats, instructs officers to resolve issues on 'top priority'

Amid demands for reservation in the medical education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the situation. During the meeting, the PM has called for bringing the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under the purview of reservation immediately. Several officials including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandavia were present in the meeting.

The call for reservation for the OBC category in the All India Quote (AIQ) for medical education continues. Cases were also registered in many courts of the country regarding the matter, which is pending for a long time.

Notably, in state government medical colleges, 15% of seats in UG and 50% in PG are covered under the All India Quota. Under this, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get reservation, but there is no provision of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

It is reported that in the review meeting, the PM has expressed his desire that the issue of OBC reservation in medical education should be resolved on priority outside the court by the designated ministries.

PM Modi has also asked the Health Ministry to implement reservation for the economically weaker sections as well. The PM has asked the officials to review the current situation of EWS reservation regarding medical education in different states and get information from all the states about the status of the scheme of reservation for the EWS category there.