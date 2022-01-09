PM Modi reviews national pandemic situation in high-level meeting amid COVID surge

Amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, fears of the third wave of the pandemic hit India has central and state governments on high alert. After several states tightened curbs in recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the pandemic situation across the country on Sunday (January 9).

PM Modi chaired the high-level virtual meeting to review the developing COVID-19 situation in the country at 4: 30 pm today. As per media reports, the meeting was attended by NITI Aayog, Union Health Ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs and the members of the COVID-19 Task Force.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, through video conference pic.twitter.com/EY5u7LAaC3 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

A particular focus in the review meeting was on the preparedness in wake of rise in Covid cases fueled by Omicron variant. The PM said that adequate health infrastructure was needed to be ensured at the district level. He further told to accelerate the vaccine drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The PM further asserted the need for continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously.

He told stakeholders to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services and leverage telemedicine to ensure availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

Furthermore, PM Mod directed meetings to be convened with Chief Ministers to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. Finally, PM asserted the importance of continued Jan Andolan, focused on COVID-appropriate behaviour critical in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

News agency ANI also recently reported that government sources have said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to interact with state health ministers tomorrow (January 10), over the COVID-19 situation, the preparations and vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 1,59,632 new cases of COVID-19, intensifying the third wave threat. India’s active caseload currently stands at 5,90,611. The positivity rate has climbed to 10.21%, as per the latest date from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of Omicron cases in India also rose to 3,623 cases today. 1,409 patients of the new COVID-19 variant have recovered till now.