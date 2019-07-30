PM Modi reviews flood situation in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Bihar where over 130 people have lost their lives in the past few days.

Modi spoke to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi on the matter.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar. The Centre has been working with the State Government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed," he tweeted.

"Spoke to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi Ji and reviewed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of Bihar. The Centre has been working with the State Government to help those affected and we will continue providing all possible assistance needed," he tweeted.



As many as 134 people have died and over 1,243 villages have been affected as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts of the state.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Air Force are carrying out rescue operations and around 1.25 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas in the state so far.

Around 12 districts including Sheohar, Dharbangha, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Madhubani, Araria and Kishanganj have been severely affected due to rising water levels in rivers following torrential rains.