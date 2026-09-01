PM Modi returns to Instagram, takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi, urges people not to travel abroad, marry outside country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27 while appearing to take a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s youth outreach campaign with his ‘jhooth ki goonj’ remark.

After India registered a GDP growth rate of 7.8%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a potshot at the opposition in general and Rahul Gandhi in particular. While celebrating the growth rate, he accused the opposition of telling lies.

In an Instagram post, he claimed that while the country is making rapid progress, some people were busy spreading "jhooth ki goonj (echo of lies)" and "nirasha (despair)". Though he did not name Rahul Gandhi, it is believed that the Leader of the Opposition was his target.



Modi takes swipe at Opposition

While highlighting the economic figures, the Prime Minister also criticised the Opposition, accusing some people within the country of spreading pessimism and falsehoods.

"A growth rate of 7.8%--the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength; the world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly. Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, echoing falsehoods and spreading despair. Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward, and for that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential," he said.

PM Modi pushes ‘Swadeshi’ message

Modi also urged people to give greater preference to Indian products and local consumption as part of the push towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The mantra of Swadeshi, Vocal for Local: foreign trips, if you go for sightseeing, should not be done. If you do weddings abroad, it should not be done. One should live the mantra of 'Wed in India'. And if it's not necessary, then gold should not be bought either," he said.

He said stronger focus on self-reliance would help India move towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by the time the country completes 100 years of independence.

"The more we emphasize 'Swadeshi' and self-reliance, the more confident I am that by the time we mark 100 years of independence, we will hand over a 'Viksit Bharat' to our youth. Through our hard work today, we will surely realize the dreams of our younger generation. Let us spare no effort in our endeavors. Our policies are sound, and our intentions are pure. The combined strength of 1.4 billion Indians is uniting to take the nation to new heights. Let us celebrate, make a firm resolve, and march forward together to turn that resolve into reality," PM Modi added.

India’s GDP grows 7.8%

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27. Real GDP stood at an estimated Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore during the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The latest growth rate was higher than the RBI’s earlier estimate of 7% for the quarter. The central bank has also revised its full-year FY27 real GDP growth forecast to 6.7%, from 6.6%. Nominal GDP increased 10.3% to an estimated Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80 lakh crore a year earlier.

Real gross value added (GVA) also recorded strong growth of 8.2%, reaching Rs 73.82 lakh crore compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26.

Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes data

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the latest figures and credited Indian citizens for the economic performance.

"Estimated growth of real GDP in Q1 of FY 2026-27 is 7.8 per cent. Nominal GDP in Q1 of FY 2026-27 is estimated to have grown by 10.3 per cent, while Real GVA has recorded growth of 8.2 per cent," Sitharaman said in a social media post.

She added, "The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work. Reforms undertaken by the NDA Government, together with an agile management of the economy, are bearing results. The NDA Government, led by PM Shri @narendramodi, remains committed to further expanding economic opportunities for all our citizens."

GDP figures may be revised

The Q1 GDP numbers are provisional and could undergo revisions. MoSPI said changes in data coverage and updated information from source agencies could affect future estimates.

The next quarterly GDP figures, covering July-September 2026, are scheduled to be released on November 30, 2026.