PM Modi returns home to rousing welcome, says 'respect for India has increased significantly in 5 years'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received rousing welcome on his return to Delhi from a successful US visit.

People in large number had gathered outside Palam Technical Airport in Delhi to welcome Prime Minister Modi who returned home after a week-long visit. They raised slogans "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' as they danced to beats of drums at the cultural program organised by the BJP Delhi unit at the Palam airport.

BJP working president JP Nadda, Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and other MPs of Delhi were also present to welcome the Prime Minister as he got down from his plane.

"I want to thank you all for coming in large numbers. This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian," PM said from a stage erected just outside the airport.

"After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the acceptance for India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians," he said.

"The Howdy Modi event in Houston was grand. President Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence," Modi added.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to soldiers who carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against terrorist three years ago.

"3 years ago, on 28 Sept only, the brave soldiers of my country had showcased the glory of India before the world by executing the surgical strike. Remembering that night today, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers," he said.

The Prime Minister landed in Delhi around 8 PM.

PM Modi, who wrapped up his US visit on Friday, addressed the United Nations' General Assembly (UNGA) at its 74th session on the last day.

He also conducted a mega diaspora event with none other than US President Donald Trump in Houston, Texas. The event witnessed more than 50,000 Indian-Americans in attendance.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met CEOs of big business giants and held various bilateral meetings with counterparts of other nations, officials.

Wrapping up his US visit, PM Modi on Twitter said, "Wherever I went, whoever I met, be it world leaders, industrialists or citizens from all walks of life, there is a great spirit of optimism towards India. There is also immense appreciation of India’s efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare and empower the poor."

The Prime Minister thanked President Donald Trump, US government officials for attending the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Texas.

