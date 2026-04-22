PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘India will never bow down’

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INDIA
On the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack, PM Narendra Modi on X honoured the innocent victims that lost their life, saying 'they will never be forgotten.'
On the first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack, PM Narendra Modi mourned the killing of 26 innocent people that lost their life in Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025. PM modi that these innocent people ill never be forgotten and India will never bow to any form of terror.
PM Modi on X, wrote, “Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.”
“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” he added.