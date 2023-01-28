PM Modi releases special Rs 75 coin to mark 75 successful years of NCC

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination on the occasion of 75 successful years of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

PM Modi addressed the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi today (January 28). The NCC celebrated the 75th year of its inception. At the event, PM Modi released the specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination to commemorate the 75 successful years of NCC.

A hybrid day and night event was organised which included a cultural program on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be part of the celebrations.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. pic.twitter.com/Z1mKP8e2cA — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

“India's time has arrived, today whole world is looking towards our country and biggest reason for this is India's youth,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at the NCC rally.

Not just the youth of the county, the PM also celebrated the surge in the number of women in police and paramilitary forces.

“Number of our daughters in police and paramilitary forces has doubled in last eight years,” he added.

READ | Rashtrapati Bhavan's famous Mughal Gardens renamed, will now be called...

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)