PM Modi releases 9th installment of PM-KISAN scheme, transfers Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiaries

PM Narendra Modi released the 9th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme via video conferencing today and transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiaries farmers.

After the release of the 9th installment, the central government has, as of now, transferred around Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmer families under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Under the scheme, annually Rs 6,000 is provided to eligible beneficiary farmer families, which is paid out in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in the Union Budget of 2019 while the first installment was paid out for December 2018-March 2019 period. The amount is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, addressing the virtual event alongside PM Modi, said that the government had transferred up to Rs 1.37 lakh crore to nearly 11 crore beneficiaries in the earlier eight installments of the scheme.

Farmers have also been able to avail loan up to Rs 2.32 lakh crore so far, using the Kisan Credit Card scheme, which is linked to 2.28 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries.