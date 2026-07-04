PM Modi receives online death threat ahead of Melbourne visit; Australian police launces probe

PM Modi is scheduled for bilateral talks and public engagements during his three-day visit, which includes the "Melbourne Meets Modi" event.

Australian Federal Police are investigating a reported online death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before his July 9 visit to Melbourne, according to reports in Australian media. The probe reportedly includes tracing the IP address tied to the social media comment.

The alleged threat appeared under a Facebook post for the "Melbourne Meets Modi" community event, set to be held at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on July 9 during the PM’s Australia trip.

PM Modi gets death threat

According to The Australia Today, the comment came from an account named "Abu Mustafa" and said: "the roof tops of the stadium better close during the event or he will be coming to Australia for his death".

The Australia Today reported that the comment was flagged to the Australian Federal Police on the day it appeared online.

Poloce launches probe

Citing sources close to the probe, the outlet said officials have traced the IP address linked to the post and are now reviewing the context of the message. They are also determining if any laws were violated.

The Australian Federal Police has not issued any public statement on the case.

PM Modi to attend bilateral meetings in Australia

The reported threat comes just days before PM Modi’s official visit to Australia, where he is set to attend bilateral meetings and public events, including the Melbourne gathering.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in Melbourne, set for July 8 to 10.

Announcing the summit, Albanese called India one of Australia’s most important strategic and economic partners.

“As the world’s fourth largest and fastest growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia. I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders’ Summit," the Australian Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, according to the report, law enforcement in Australia treats threats to visiting world leaders with the highest priority. Security for such visits typically includes the Australian Federal Police, state police, and dedicated protection teams.