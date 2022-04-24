PM Modi receives 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award; dedicates it to all countrymen

Pic Courtesy: IANS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai. The award was instituted in the memory and honour of the legendary artist who breathed her last at the age of 92 years earlier this year. While receiving the inaugural award, PM Modi dedicated it to all Indians.

“Lata Didi was like elder sister for me; after many decades, coming Rakhi festival will be first one without her,” PM Modi said at the ceremony. He also shared a video of the ceremony on Twitter.

Humbled to join the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony. https://t.co/p7Za5tmNLd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

He further said that music gives everyone a feeling of motherhood and love, adding “We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music in Lata didi.”

The award is given by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust, which said in a statement that the award will be conferred every year on a person "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

Earlier, PM Modi had announced that he would be receiving the award, adding tribute for the Lata Mangeshkar, saying that the late singer had contributed to nation-building and always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India.

“Tomorrow evening, I will be in Mumbai where I will receive the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I am grateful and humbled by this honour associated with Lata Didi. She always dreamt of a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

