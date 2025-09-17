PM Modi reacts to JeM Commander's rare confession on Operation Sindoor: 'Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan, ghar mein ghus kar...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

AAP's sharp dig at Suryakumar Yadav after match win: 'Agar tumhari aukaat hai...'

THIS country suspends US arms purchases, its President issues BIG statement, says, 'will not be blackmailed...'

Donald Trump arrives in UK: Will Keir Starmer ask US president to stop Israel-Hamas War, Ukraine War?

ICC rankings: Varun Chakravarthy achieves BIG spot ahead of Asia Cup clash vs Oman, becomes...

'President Zelenskyy has hand in President Trump's aide Charlie Kirk's assassination': Ukrainian MP makes shocking allegation

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile

Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Aamir asked Rs 17 lakh, SRK asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; Dangal actor was chosen

Who is Gourangalal Das? India's new envoy to South Korea who played key role in India-China negotiations

Gourangalal Das to be India's new Envoy to South Korea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi reacts to JeM Commander's rare confession on Operation Sindoor: 'Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan, ghar mein ghus kar...'

PM Modi spoke on the success of Operation Sindoor and Indian armed forces, that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PM Modi also said that terrorists have exposed Pakistan, reffering to Jaish-e-Muhammed commander's confession video. What did he said?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

PM Modi reacts to JeM Commander's rare confession on Operation Sindoor: 'Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan, ghar mein ghus kar...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district to launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar', inaugurated PM Mitra Park, and other key projects on the occassion of his 75th birthday. While addressing a gathering in Dhar, PM Modi spoke on the success of Operation Sindoor and Indian armed forces, that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PM Modi also said that terrorists have exposed Pakistan, reffering to Jaish-e-Muhammed commander's confession video, where he aid that JeM chief Masood Azhar's family was destroyed in a precise strikes by Indian army in Bahawalpur.

PM Modi said, 'Just yesterday, the nation and the world saw yet another Pakistani terrorist crying and revealing his condition. Terrorists from Pakistan did Pahalgam, our jawans destroyed the terrorists’ hubs in Pakistan. This is the new India, that does not fear anyone’s nuclear threats.'

'Ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai’ (we strike inside their home),' PM Modi declared.

'The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India. Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye.'

'They admitted that India’s strike destroyed their bases and Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan,' Prime Minister Modi said.

Top JeM top commander's confessesion

In a video, a Top Jaish-e-mohammad commander confessed that thier chief Masood Azhar's family were "torn to pieces" during India's strike in Bahawalpur. JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri in urdu said, 'Embracing terrorism for protecting the borders of this country, we clashed with Delhi, we clashed with Kabul and Kandahar. After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces by Indian forces.' India striked JeM's operational headquarters in Bahawalpur,  where Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar reportedly admitted that 10 members of his family and four of his aides were killed under Operation Sindoor.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then buil
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years? Here's how
Did you know by planting Malabar neem tree you can earn Rs 1 crore in 10 years?
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours before arrest; his message read, 'I have bad...'
Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson confessed on Discord hours bef
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE