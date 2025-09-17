PM Modi reacts to JeM Commander's rare confession on Operation Sindoor: 'Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan, ghar mein ghus kar...'

PM Modi spoke on the success of Operation Sindoor and Indian armed forces, that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PM Modi also said that terrorists have exposed Pakistan, reffering to Jaish-e-Muhammed commander's confession video. What did he said?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district to launch 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar', inaugurated PM Mitra Park, and other key projects on the occassion of his 75th birthday. While addressing a gathering in Dhar, PM Modi spoke on the success of Operation Sindoor and Indian armed forces, that destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. PM Modi also said that terrorists have exposed Pakistan, reffering to Jaish-e-Muhammed commander's confession video, where he aid that JeM chief Masood Azhar's family was destroyed in a precise strikes by Indian army in Bahawalpur.

PM Modi said, 'Just yesterday, the nation and the world saw yet another Pakistani terrorist crying and revealing his condition. Terrorists from Pakistan did Pahalgam, our jawans destroyed the terrorists’ hubs in Pakistan. This is the new India, that does not fear anyone’s nuclear threats.'

'Ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai’ (we strike inside their home),' PM Modi declared.

'The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Mother India. Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. We did Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye.'

'They admitted that India’s strike destroyed their bases and Jaish terrorists have exposed Pakistan,' Prime Minister Modi said.

Top JeM top commander's confessesion

In a video, a Top Jaish-e-mohammad commander confessed that thier chief Masood Azhar's family were "torn to pieces" during India's strike in Bahawalpur. JeM commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri in urdu said, 'Embracing terrorism for protecting the borders of this country, we clashed with Delhi, we clashed with Kabul and Kandahar. After sacrificing everything, on May 7 in Bahawalpur, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn into pieces by Indian forces.' India striked JeM's operational headquarters in Bahawalpur, where Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar reportedly admitted that 10 members of his family and four of his aides were killed under Operation Sindoor.