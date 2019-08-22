PM Modi reaches Paris, to hold bilateral meeting with Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Paris in the first leg of his three-nation visit for bilateral engagement with France.

During the day, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron will also host a special dinner for him at the Chateau de Chantilly, a 19th-century site located in Oise, about 60 kilometres from Paris.

PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by the French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian on his arrival in Paris on the first leg of his visit. PM will meet French President @EmmanuelMacron and PM @EPhilippePM to further build upon robust & comprehensive strategic partnership.

On Friday, Prime Minister would meet his French counterpart Edouard Charles Philippe. He is also slated to meet UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in Paris and inaugurate a memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle.

Informed sources told ANI that significant talks on climate change and collaboration on green technologies, partnerships in new areas like digital and cyberspace and skill development will be key thrust areas during Modi's visit to France.

Proudly waving the Indian tricolour, Indian community members greet PM @narendramodi on his arrival at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

Agreements on collaboration in science and technology are also expected.

Modi will also visit UAE and Bahrain and then head back to France to participate in the G-7 summit as Biarritz partner in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation.