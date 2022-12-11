PM Modi purchases metro ticket in Nagpur after inauguration of Phase 1; interacts with children, citizens

PM Modi after officially opening the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail project on December 11, takes a ride in the Metro after purchasing the Metro ticket to travel from Freedom Park to Khapri.

During his journey from Freedom Park to Khapri, PM Modi interacted with students, those from the start-up sector and citizens from other walks of life, as per PMO statement.

On board the Nagpur Metro, PM @narendramodi interacted with students, those from the start up sector and citizens from other walks of life. pic.twitter.com/abvugNUxoC December 11, 2022

The first segment of the metro train comprises 36 stations and travels 40 kilometres. The project's development cost exceeded Rs. 8,650 crores.

In addition, the prime minister officially broke ground on Nagpur Metro Project Phase II, which will cost more than Rs. 6,700 crores to build. It will have 32 stations and go 43.8 kilometres. He went to the Zero Mile station's project exhibition before getting on the train.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation and lay the cornerstone for rail projects later in the day. Under the Central Sector Program Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, he also laid the cornerstone for the establishment of AIIMS Nagpur in July 2017.

A hospital with cutting-edge amenities, AIIMS Nagpur has 38 departments that cover all of the major specialities and super specialities in medical science, as well as OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, and operating rooms. According to the press release, the hospital offers cutting-edge medical facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a blessing for the nearby tribal communities of Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Melghat.

“At the public function in Nagpur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about ₹590 crore and ₹360 crore respectively. Prime Minister will dedicate Government Maintenance Depot, Ajni (Nagpur) and Kohli-Narkher Section of Nagpur- Itarsi Third line project to the Nation,” the release added.

Additionally, he opened AIIMs Nagpur. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the state-of-the-art AIIMS Nagpur.