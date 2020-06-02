PM Modi, President Trump discuss situation on India-China border, US protests over phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation where the two leaders discussed the next G-7 Summit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing protests in the United States.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the US Presidency of G-7, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other issues," Modi said in a tweet.

"The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture," he added.

In a press release, the Prime Minister's Office said President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven (G-7), and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India.

In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump for his "creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-COVID world."

The Prime Minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed Summit, the press release said.

Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing "civil disturbances" in the US, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.

Massive protests have erupted in the US over the systemic racism and the recent death of a black man in police custody last week.

The two leaders also exchanged views on other topical issues, such as the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organisation (WHO).

President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year, according to the government readout of the call. Prime Minister Modi said that the visit had been memorable and historic on many accounts, and had also added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship, it added.

The exceptional warmth and candour of the conversation reflected the special nature of the Indo-US ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between both leaders, it further said.