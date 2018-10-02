Headlines

India

PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to father of nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

On Bapuji's 150th birth anniversary, PM Modi, President Kovind, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief and other leaders paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2018, 10:55 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid floral tributes to Bapuji at Rajghat on the ocassion.

 

 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday also paid tributes to Bapuji at Rajghat on birth anniversary.

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning.

"Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True  patriots must protect them," Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

After them, Sonia Gandhi arrived and paid floral tributes amid the strains of 'bhajans'.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion. 

(With PTI inputs)

