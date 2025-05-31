Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that from schools to battlefields, the nation today has unprecedented trust in the courage of its daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the women personnel for their contribution during Operation Sindoor and said that the Border Security Force's "brave daughters" displayed exceptional valour. Addressing the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, PM Modi emphasised that during the worship of Shakti, we offer sindoor, which today has become a symbol of India's valour. "In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but they also attacked our culture. They tried to divide our society. These terrorists have challenged the women's power of India -- a challenge that has now turned into a nightmare for the terrorists and their handlers," he said.

"Operation Sindoor is India's largest and most successful counter-terrorism operation. Our forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in places that even Pakistan's army had never imagined. This operation made it loud and clear that proxy wars through terrorism will no longer be tolerated. Now, we will strike even inside enemy territory, and those who support terrorists will also pay a heavy price," PM Modi asserted.

Further, the Prime Minister asserted that Operation Sindoor has also become a symbol of India's 'Nari Shakti'.

"Now, 140 crore Indians are saying: If you fire bullets, be ready for a response with bombs. Operation Sindoor has also become a symbol of 'Naari Shakti. We all know how significant the role of the BSF (Border Security Force) was in this operation. BSF's daughters were holding the front lines from Jammu to Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Gujarat border. They gave a strong reply to cross-border firing. From the Command and Control Centre to destroying enemy posts, the brave daughters of the BSF displayed exceptional valour," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised that from schools to battlefields, the nation today has unprecedented trust in the courage of its daughters.

"For the first time, the doors of Sainik Schools have been opened to girls. Before 2014, only 25% of NCC cadets were girls, but now that number is heading toward 50%. The first batch of women cadets has passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA). Today, women are being deployed in frontline positions in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. From flying fighter planes to serving on INS Vikrant, women officers are demonstrating outstanding bravery," PM Modi said.

Highlighting his government's initiatives for women's empowerment, the Prime Minister said that there was a time when women were kept away from new technologies.

"But today, the government is making efforts so that our women lead the way in modern tech. In agriculture, a drone revolution is happening. Through the NaMo Drone Didi initiative, the confidence and income of rural women are rising. Today, a large number of our daughters are becoming doctors, engineers, and scientists. In all of our major space missions, our mothers and sisters are working as scientists. In the Chandrayaan-3 mission, over 100 women scientists and engineers were involved," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)