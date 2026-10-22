PM Modi praises Amit Shah’s role in strengthening India’s internal security on his 62nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Home Minister Amit Shah on his 62nd birthday and praised his administrative understanding, citing the government’s fight against Maoism and drugs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, praising his administrative experience and contribution to India's internal security.

Shah, who has served as the Union Home Minister since 2019, turned 62 on Thursday. "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi highlights fight against Maoism, drugs

The Prime Minister also highlighted what he described as some of Shah's key achievements as Home Minister. According to Modi, Shah's efforts include tackling the threat of Maoism and advancing the government's goal of creating a society free from drugs.

Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. His administrative understanding has ensured India’s internal security systems become more effective. Particularly noteworthy are the successes in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering our dream of a society free from drugs. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people. @AmitShah October 22, 2026

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi said.

Shah thanks PM for birthday wishes

Shah responded to Modi's birthday message by thanking the Prime Minister for his words. "Your kind words of commendation strengthen our commitment to serve the nation on its journey towards new heights of pride, prosperity, and progress."

Shah also reiterated his government's resolve to tackle threats to the country's security and peace. "Be it Maoism or the menace of drugs, under your leadership we are resolved to root out anything that threatens our nation's peace and sovereignty," he said on X.